15 million Iraqis & 5 million foreigners participate in Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces announces the participation of 20 million pilgrims, including five million foreigners, in this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Major General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of this country issued a statement this evening (Thursday) and announced that this year 20 million pilgrims, including 15 million Iraqis and five million foreigners, will attend the Arbaeen ceremony in Karbala.

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces has stated in his statement: “This year’s pilgrimage has seen the flow of pilgrims and cars, and many security units have entered Karbala to ensure the security of the pilgrimage.”

At the end of his statement, it is also stated: “Security forces will remain in Karbala until the return of the pilgrims, and a 24-hour aerial supervision is underway to secure the city of Karbala and its suburbs.”

Read more from Shafaqna:

Source: Shafaqna Persian