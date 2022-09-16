Students of an African university Protest against student allowances

SHAFAQN FUTURE- Students of the University of “Limpopo” in South Africa protested against the non-payment of off-campus allowances.

Violent protests resulted in damage to property at UL. several buildings were set alight and property vandalised including access gates to several entrances and the perimeter fence of the university.

A student representative told that students have not received their off-campus allowances for the past seven months and risk being evicted from their accommodation.

A heavy police and private security presence remains on campus.

Source: reviewonline