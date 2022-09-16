Teaching robot to laugh

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists are now developing an AI system that aims to recreate nuances of humors by laughing in the right way at the right time to robots.

The team behind the laughing robot, which is called Erica, say that the system could improve natural conversations between people and AI systems.

They gathered training data from more than 80 speed-dating dialogues between male university students and the robot, who was initially tele operated by four female amateur actors.

The dialogue data was annotated for solo laughs, social laughs (where humors isn’t involved, such as in polite or embarrassed laughter) and laughter of mirth. This data was then used to train a machine learning system to decide whether to laugh, and to choose the appropriate type.

Source: theguardian