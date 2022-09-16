International Shia News Agency

Teaching robot to laugh

0
ROBOT

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists are now developing an AI system that aims to recreate nuances of humors by laughing in the right way at the right time to robots.

The team behind the laughing robot, which is called Erica, say that the system could improve natural conversations between people and AI systems.

They gathered training data from more than 80 speed-dating dialogues between male university students and the robot, who was initially tele operated by four female amateur actors.

The dialogue data was annotated for solo laughs, social laughs (where humors isn’t involved, such as in polite or embarrassed laughter) and laughter of mirth. This data was then used to train a machine learning system to decide whether to laugh, and to choose the appropriate type.

Source: theguardian

Related posts

Students of an African university Protest against student allowances

asadian

Treat of Core Autism Symptoms by Anti-Diarrhea Medication

asadian

IT researcher: “Smart cities” is a fantastic vision for any developed country

asadian

Global Islamic Economy Report 2022

asadian

Sleep disorders and risk of death

asadian

International Affairs Expert: Possibility of Iran’s nuclear deal is imminent

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.