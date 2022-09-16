International Shia News Agency

Australia: Mourning rituals on Arbaeen planned in Sydney

Mourning rituals on Arbaeen planned in Sydney

SHAFAQNA-A religious ceremony marking Arbaeen will be held at the Nabi Akram (PBUH) Husseiniya in Sydney, Australia.

Slated for Saturday, September 17, the ceremony will be organized in the morning with the participation of the city’s Shia Muslims.

It will include speeches by clerics Seyed Jafar Qzvini and Hojat-ol-Islam Yahya Jahangiri. Also, Mulla Sadeq al-Najafi will recite elegies.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

It will be marked by mourning processions in different countries.

The main religious event on Arbaeen takes place in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, where the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

It is expected to be attended by millions of pilgrims from Iraq and other countries.

