SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A London-based company has used NASA’s technology called the ‘Outlast’ material to create apparels with temperature-regulating properties that help in relieving symptoms of menopause.

The unique technology inspired by spacewalk protection now is helpful to manage menopause, Louise Nicholson, who founded London-based Fifty-One Apparel, which markets menopause-relief apparel, said in the NASA statement.

Source: space