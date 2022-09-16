Karbala: Participation of 12500 processions in commemoration of Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions and Bodies in Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated with the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (AS) announced the participation of (12,500) condolence and service processions in the commemoration of the Ziyarat Al-Arbaeen ceremonies in Karbala.

The department added in a statement, a copy of which was received by the news center, that “the non-Iraqi processions participating in the mourning rituals are (300) Arab and foreign processions”.

The department explained in its statement, ” this year was marked by the presence of a service procession from Palestine that participated in the commemoration of the Ziyarat ceremonies, as well as processions from (China, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Nigeria, Iran, India, and Pakistan).

According to the statement, “there is a high flow and unparalleled cooperation between the processions, the security forces, and the regulatory and service authorities, with putting tracks to secure the movement of visitors and not crowding with the processions.

Source : alkafeel

