Ziyarat Arbaeen (Video)

SHAFAQNA– 20th Safar AH is the day of Arbaeen or Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and 40th day after Ashura. The Purpose of Imam Hussain’s (AS) mission is very well summarised in the Ziyarat of Arbaeen.

According to Imam Hasan bin Ali Al Askari (AS) The signs of a true believer are five:-

1) Recite 51 Raka’t Salaat during the 24 hours of the day (17 Raka’ts obligatory, + 34 Raka’ts in Naafilah Salaats),

2) Be in Karbala for Ziyarat of Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs, or at least recite Ziyarat of the Holy Imam as given below,

3) To wear a ring in the right hand,

4) To put the forehead on the earth (preferably on the earth of Karbala) in prostration,

5) To pronounce “Bismillahir-Rah’maanir-Rah’eem” in clear and loud voice while praying the Salaats.

As reported by Shaykh al-Tusi, in Tahdhib al-Ahkam and Misbah al-Mutahajjid, Safwan al-Jammal said: “My master al-Sadiq, Allah’s blessings be upon him, instructed me to visit Imam al-Hussain (AS) on the Arbaeen Day, in the early forenoon, and to say the following words:

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَىٰ وَلِيِّ ٱللَّهِ وَحَبِيبِهِ

alssalamu `ala waliyyi allahi wa habibihi

Peace be upon the intimate servant of Allah and His most-beloved.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَىٰ خَلِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَنَجِيبِهِ

alssalamu `ala khalili allahi wa najibihi

Peace be upon the friend of Allah and His elite.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَىٰ صَفِيِّ ٱللَّهِ وَٱبْنِ صَفِيِّهِ

alssalamu `ala safiyyi allahi wabni safiyyihi

Peace be upon the choice of Allah and son of His choice.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَىٰ ٱلْحُسَيْنِ ٱلْمَظْلُومِ ٱلشَّهِيدِ

alssalamu `ala alhusayni almazlumi alshshahidi

Peace be upon al-Husayn the wronged and martyred.

اَلسَّلاَمُ علىٰ اسِيرِ ٱلْكُرُبَاتِ

alssalamu `ala asiri alkurubati

Peace be upon the captive of agonies

وَقَتِيلِ ٱلْعَبَرَاتِ

wa qatili al`abarati

and victim of the shed tears.

اَللَّهُمَّ إِِنِّي اشْهَدُ انَّهُ وَلِيُّكَ وَٱبْنُ وَلِيِّكَ

allahumma inni ashhadu annahu waliyyuka wabnu waliyyika

O Allah, I do bear witness that he is verily Your intimate servant and son of Your intimate servant,

وَصَفِيُّكَ وَٱبْنُ صَفِيِّكَ

wa safiyyuka wabnu safiyyika

Your choice and son of Your choice,

ٱلْفَائِزُ بِكَرَامَتِكَ

alfa’izu bikaramatika

and the winner of Your honoring.

اكْرَمْتَهُ بِٱلشَّهَادَةِ

akramtahu bilshshahadati

You have honored him with martyrdom,

وَحَبَوْتَهُ بِٱلسَّعَادَةِ

wa habawtahu bilssa`adati

endued him with happiness,

وَٱجْتَبَيْتَهُ بِطِيبِ ٱلْوِلاَدَةِ

wajtabaytahu bitibi alwiladati

privileged him with legitimate birth,

وَجَعَلْتَهُ سَيِّداً مِنَ ٱلسَّادَةِ

wa ja`altahu sayyidan min alssadati

made him one of the chiefs,

وَقَائِداً مِنَ ٱلْقَادَةِ

wa qa’idan min alqadati

one of the leaders,

وَذَائِداً مِنْ ٱلذَّادَةِ

wa dha’idan min aldhdhadati

and one of the defenders (of Your religion),

وَاعْطَيْتَهُ مَوَارِيثَ ٱلانْبِيَاءِ

wa a`taytahu mawaritha al-anbiya’i

gave him the inheritances of the Prophets,

وَجَعَلْتَهُ حُجَّةً عَلَىٰ خَلْقِكَ مِنَ ٱلاوْصِيَاءِ

wa ja`altahu hujjatan `ala khalqika min al-awsiya’i

and chose him as argument against Your created beings and one of the Prophets’ successors.

فَاعْذَرَ فِي ٱلدُّعَاءِ

fa a`dhara fi alddu`a’i

So, he called to you flawlessly,

وَمَنَحَ ٱلنُّصْحَ

wa manaha alnnusha

gave advices,

وَبَذَلَ مُهْجَتَهُ فِيكَ

wa badhala muhjatahu fika

and sacrificed his soul for You

لِيَسْتَنْقِذَ عِبَادَكَ مِنَ ٱلْجَهَالَةِ

liyastanqidha `ibadaka min aljahalati

to save Your servants from ignorance

وَحَيْرَةِ ٱلضَّلاَلَةِ

wa hayrati alddalalati

and perplexity of straying off.

وَقَدْ تَوَازَرَ عَلَيْهِ مَنْ غَرَّتْهُ ٱلدُّنْيَا

wa qad tawazara `alayhi man gharrat-hu alddunya

Yet, those whom were seduced by this worldly life,

وَبَاعَ حَظَّهُ بِٱلارْذَلِ ٱلادْنَىٰ

wa ba`a hazzahu bil-ardhali al-adna

who sold their share (of reward) with the lowliest and meanest,

وَشَرَىٰ آخِرَتَهُ بِٱلثَّمَنِ ٱلاوْكَسِ

wa shara akhiratahu bilththamani al-awkasi

retailed their Hereafter with the cheapest price,

وَتَغَطْرَسَ وَتَرَدَّىٰ فِي هَوَاهُ

wa taghatrasa wa taradda fi hawahu

acted haughtily, perished because of following their desires,

وَاسْخَطَكَ وَاسْخَطَ نَبِيَّكَ

wa askhataka wa askhata nabiyyaka

brought to themselves Your wrath and the wrath of Your Prophet,

وَاطَاعَ مِنْ عِبَادِكَ اهْلَ ٱلشِّقَاقِ وَٱلنِّفَاقِ

wa ata`a min `ibadika ahla alshshiqaqi walnnifaqi

and obeyed the dissident and hypocritical servants of You

وَحَمَلَةَ ٱلاوْزَارِ ٱلْمُسْتَوْجِبِينَ ٱلنَّارَ

wa hamalata al-awzari almustawjibina alnnara

and the bearers of the burdens (of sins) who deserve Hellfire—all those supported each other against him.

فَجَاهَدَهُمْ فِيكَ صَابِراً مُحْتَسِباً

fajahadahum fika sabiran muhtasiban

However, he fought against them painstakingly with steadfastness expecting Your reward

حَتَّىٰ سُفِكَ فِي طَاعَتِكَ دَمُهُ

hatta sufika fi ta`atika damuhu

until his blood was shed on account of his obedience to You

وَٱسْتُبِيحَ حَرِيـمُهُ

wastubiha harimuhu

and his women were violated.

اَللَّهُمَّ فَٱلْعَنْهُمْ لَعْناً وَبيلاًَ

allahumma fal`anhum la`nan wabilan

So, O Allah, pour heavy curses on them

وَعَذِّبْهُمْ عَذَاباً الِيماً

wa `adhdhibhum `adhaban aliman

and chastise them with painful chastisement.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ رَسُولِ ٱللَّهِ

alssalamu `alayka yabna rasuli allahi

Peace be upon you, O son of Allah’s Messenger.

اَلسَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكَ يَا بْنَ سَيِّدِ ٱلاوْصِيَاءِ

alssalamu `alayka yabna sayyidi al-awsiya’i

Peace be upon you, O son of the chief of the Prophets’ successors.

اشْهَدُ انَّكَ امِينُ ٱللَّهِ وَٱبْنُ امِينِهِ

ashhadu annaka aminu allahi wabnu aminihi

I bear witness that you are verily the trustee of Allah and the son of His trustee.

عِشْتَ سَعيداً

`ishta sa`idan

You lived with happiness,

وَمَضَيْتَ حَمِيداً

wa madayta hamidan

passed away with praiseworthiness,

وَمُتَّ فَقِيداً مَظْلُوماً شَهِيداً

wa mutta faqidan mazluman shahidan

and died missed, wronged, and martyred.

وَاشْهَدُ انَّ ٱللَّهَ مُنْجِزٌ مَا وَعَدَكَ

wa ashhadu anna allaha munjizun ma wa`adaka

I also bear witness that Allah shall inevitably fulfill His promise to You,

وَمُهْلِكٌ مَنْ خَذَلَكَ

wa muhlikun man khadhalaka

exterminate those who disappointed you,

وَمُعَذِّبٌ مَنْ قَتَلَكَ

wa mu`adhdhibun man qatalaka

and chastise those who slew you.

وَاشْهَدُ انَّكَ وَفَيْتَ بِعَهْدِ ٱللَّهِ

wa ashhadu annaka wafayta bi`ahdi allahi

I also bear witness that you fulfilled your pledge to Allah

وَجَاهَدْتَ فِي سَبِيلِهِ حَتَّىٰ اتَاكَ ٱلْيَقِينُ

wa jahadta fi sabilihi hatta ataka alyaqinu

and strove hard in His way until death came upon you.

فَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ مَنْ قَتَلَكَ

fala`ana allahu man qatalaka

So, may Allah curse those who slew you.

وَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ مَنْ ظَلَمَكَ

wa la`ana allahu man zalamaka

May Allah curse those who wronged you.

وَلَعَنَ ٱللَّهُ امَّةً سَمِعَتْ بِذٰلِكَ فَرَضِيَتْ بِهِ

wa la`ana allahu ummatan sami`at bidhalika faradiyat bihi

May Allah curse the people who, when informed about that, were pleased with it.

اَللَّهُمَّ إِِنِّي اشْهِدُكَ انِّي وَلِيٌّ لِمَنْ وَالاَهُ

allahumma inni ushhiduka anni waliyyun liman walahu

O Allah, I do ask You to witness for me that I am loyalist to those who are loyalists to him

وَعَدُوٌّ لِمَنْ عَادَاهُ

wa `aduwwun liman `adahu

and enemy of those who are enemies of him.

بِابِي انْتَ وَامِّي يَا بْنَ رَسُولِ ٱللَّهِ

bi’abi anta wa ummi yabna rasuli allahi

May my father and mother be accepted as ransoms for you, O son of Allah’s Messenger.

اشْهَدُ انَّكَ كُنْتَ نُوراً فِي ٱلاصْلاَبِ ٱلشَّامِخَةِ

ashhadu annaka kunta nuran fi al-aslabi alshshamikhati

I bear witness that you were light in the sublime loins

وَٱلارْحَامِ ٱلْمُطَهَّرَةِ

wal-arhami almutahharati

and purified wombs;

لَمْ تُنَجِّسْكَ ٱلْجَاهِلِيَّةُ بِانْجَاسِهَا

lam tunajjiska aljahiliyyatu bi’anjasiha

the impurities of the Ignorance Era could not object you to filth

وَلَمْ تُلْبِسْكَ ٱلْمُدْلَهِمَّاتُ مِنْ ثِيَابِهَا

wa lam tulbiska almudlahimmatu min thiyabiha

nor could its murky clothes dress you.

وَاشْهَدُ انَّكَ مِنْ دَعَائِمِ ٱلدِّينِ

wa ashhadu annaka min da`a’imi alddini

I also bear witness that you are one of the mainstays of the religion,

وَارْكَانِ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ

wa arkani almuslimina

the supports of Muslims,

وَمَعْقِلِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ

wa ma`qili almu’minina

and the haven of the believers.

وَاشْهَدُ انَّكَ ٱلإِمَامُ ٱلْبَرُّ ٱلتَّقِيُّ

wa ashhadu annaka al-imamu albarru alttaqiyyu

I also bear witness that you are the God-fearing, pious,

ٱلرَّضِيُّ ٱلزَّكِيُّ

alrradiyyu alzzakiyyu

pleased, immaculate,

ٱلْهَادِي ٱلْمَهْدِيُّ

alhadi almahdiyyu

guide, and well-guided Imam.

وَاشْهَدُ انَّ ٱلائِمَّةَ مِنْ وُلْدِكَ كَلِمَةُ ٱلتَّقْوَىٰ

wa ashhadu anna al-a’immata min wuldika kalimatu alttaqwa

And I bear witness that the Imams from your progeny are the spokesmen of piety,

وَاعْلاَمُ ٱلْهُدَىٰ

wa a`lamu alhuda

the signs of guidance,

وَٱلْعُرْوَةُ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ

wal`urwatu alwuthqa

the firmest handle (of Islam),

وَٱلْحُجَّةُ علىٰ اهْلِ ٱلدُّنْيَا

walhujjatu `ala ahli alddunya

and the decisive Argument against the inhabitants of the world.

وَاشْهَدُ انِّي بِكُمْ مُؤْمِنٌ وَبِإِِيَابِكُمْ

wa ashhadu anni bikum mu’minun wa bi’iyabikum

I also bear witness that I believe in you all and in your Return,

مُوقِنٌ بِشَرَايِعِ دِينِي وَخَوَاتِيمِ عَمَلِي

muqinun bisharayi`i dini wa khawatimi `amali

I have full confidence in the laws of my religion and in the seals of my deeds,

وَقَلْبِي لِقَلْبِكُمْ سِلْمٌ

wa qalbi liqalbikum silmun

my heart is at peace with you all,

وَامْرِي لاِمْرِكُمْ مُتَّبِعٌ

wa amri li’amrikum muttabi`un

all my affairs are based on your commands,

وَنُصْرَتِي لَكُمْ مُعَدَّةٌ

wa nusrati lakum mu`addatun

and my support for you all is already all set

حَتَّىٰ يَاذَنَ اللَّهُ لَكُمْ

hatta ya’dhana allahu lakum

until Allah permits you.

فَمَعَكُمْ مَعَكُمْ

fama`akum ma`akum

So, I am with you. I am with you,

لاََ مَعَ عَدُوِّكُمْ

la ma`a `adduwwikum

not with your enemies.

صَلَوَاتُ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ

salawatu allahi `alaykum

Allah’s blessings be upon you,

وَعَلَىٰ ارْوَاحِكُمْ وَاجْسَادِكُمْ

wa `ala arwahikum wa ajsadikum

upon your souls, upon your bodies,

وَشَاهِدِكُمْ وَغَائِبِكُمْ

wa shahidikum wa gha’ibikum

upon the present and the absent from you,

وَظَاهِرِكُمْ وَبَاطِنِكُمْ

wa zahirikum wa batinikum

and upon the apparent and the invisible from you.

آمِينَ رَبَّ ٱلْعَالَمِينَ

amina rabba al`alamina

Respond to us, O Lord of the Worlds.

