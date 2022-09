Video: Arbaeen 2022 online Majalis

SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen 2022 online Majalis broadcast by Islamic centers across UK & USA.

Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in Arabic, English & Farsi talked by Ahmad Haneef, released on Islamic Center of England.

“Challenges of prophet Muhammad and Imam Hussain (AS): Quranic parallels and doctrinal & philosophical implications”; a program for commemorating Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS), delivered by Shaykh Imranali Panjwani and released on SICM Mahfil Ali.

“Why did Imam Hussain (AS) take his women to Karbala?” talked by Sayed Ammar Nakshawani and released on Sayed Ammar Nakshawani Official.

“Understanding Tawasul in light of the Quran and Sunnah” talked by Sayed Bilal Rizvi and released on Muslim Youth in Motion.

“Developing mindfulness” talked by Sayed Hadi Al-Qazwini and released on Islamic Educational Center of Orange County.

“The mission of Imam Hussain (AS)” talked by Sheikh Basill Al-Haddad and released on MYC Media.