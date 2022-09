SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The two nations (China and the UAE) will work together on future rover missions to the lunar surface.

The UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced today (Sept. 16) that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the China National Space Agency (CNSA) to work together on future lunar efforts.

The Emirates Lunar Mission and the newly announced agreement with China are part of a concerted push by the UAE to become more of a space player.

Source: Space