Discovering new phases of water

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that water in a one-molecule layer acts like neither a liquid nor a solid, and that it becomes highly conductive at high pressures.

Scientists discovered that water that is contained in a layer that is one molecule thick travels through several phases, including a “hexatic” phase and a “superionic” phase.

The findings not only point to a new way to discover superionic behavior in other materials but also to a new way to understand how water behaves at the nanoscale.

