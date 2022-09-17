International Shia News Agency

Discovering new phases of water

0
WATER

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that water in a one-molecule layer acts like neither a liquid nor a solid, and that it becomes highly conductive at high pressures.

Scientists discovered that water that is contained in a layer that is one molecule thick travels through several phases, including a “hexatic” phase and a “superionic” phase.

The findings not only point to a new way to discover superionic behavior in other materials but also to a new way to understand how water behaves at the nanoscale.

Source: interestingengineering

Related posts

Cooperation between China and the UAE to explore the moon

asadian

NASA space tech that help women

asadian

Teaching robot to laugh

asadian

Students of an African university Protest against student allowances

asadian

Treat of Core Autism Symptoms by Anti-Diarrhea Medication

asadian

IT researcher: “Smart cities” is a fantastic vision for any developed country

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.