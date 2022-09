SHAFAQNA- The Canadian Embassy in Iraq expressed its condolences on the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (AS).

The Embassy wrote on its Twitter account: “The Embassy of Canada in Iraq offers its condolences to the people of Iraq and the Islamic Ummah on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS). The embassy added: “Now is the time for unity, charity and individual reflection.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian