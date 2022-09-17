UK: Muslim charity breaks world record for most blood donations in a day

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim charity in UK has broken the world record for the largest number of blood donations in one day. The volunteer-run world record effort was led in August by Who Is Hussain, a social justice charity that worked with NHS Blood and Transplant, as well as the Imam Hussain (AS) Blood Donation Campaign, one of the country’s oldest Muslim blood donation organisations.

As part of the campaign, called #GlobalBloodHeroes, blood donation centres across the UK – and dozens of other centres in 27 countries including Argentina, Iraq, and Thailand – collected blood from more than 37,000 people. Donations began at a centre in New Zealand and concluded in the USA.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com