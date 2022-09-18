French Envoy to Iraq describes Arbaeen procession as largest gathering of people in world

SHAFAQNA-France’s Ambassador to Iraq visited Karbala on Friday evening to see the Arbaeen procession in person. Eric Chevalier described the Arbaeen procession as the largest gathering of people in the world.

The governors of the Arab country’s Karbala and Basra governorates accompanied Chevalier as he toured the holy city, Noon news website reported.

He expressed surprise at the huge number of pilgrims who have travelled to Karbala to mark Arbaeen.

He also lauded the services provided to pilgrims by the governorate and people of Karbala and moukebs.

The French envoy also met with Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalayi, the custodian of the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

During the meeting, Chevalier described the Arbaeen procession as the largest gathering of people in the world.

He commended the social concord and collective cooperation in organizing the Arbaeen rituals and serving the large number of pilgrims.

Millions of black-clad pilgrims gathered at Imam Hussein’s (AS) holy shrine in Karbala on Saturday to culminate a week-long procession in commemoration of the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) grandson, who was killed along with his companions during the battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

