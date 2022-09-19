Video: Writing of Hussain (AS) on the church wall

SHAFAQNA- Tales of Ashura (Episode 6): Writing of Hussain (AS) on the church wall. A collection of Hadith about the killer of al-Hussain (AS)- Islam and warnings of oppressive massacres. What commonalities can be seen between the two?

Ahmed Gokal with special guest Father Christopher Clohessy, Professor of Shia Studies in Rome, to explore events and personalities surrounding Karbala from an academic, spiritual and interfaith perspective, released on Ahlulbayt TV.

Part of series:

Tales of Ashura

