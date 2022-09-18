UN: Israel demolished 44 Palestinian buildings in West Bank in Two Weeks

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations said that Israel has demolished 44 Palestinian buildings in the occupied West Bank in continuation of its illegal land grab policies in Palestinian territories.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israeli authorities had in a two-week period raided and demolished 44 Palestinian buildings in the occupied al-Quds and in the Area C of the West Bank under the pretext of “lack of building permits.”

The report, cited by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo)’s website on Sunday, stressed that of the 44 buildings, “about 35 buildings are located in Area C, 19 of which were destroyed without warning, which prevented the owners from being able to protest in advance.”

“The occupation authorities displaced as a result of the demolitions between August 30 and September 12, 29 Palestinians, including 10 children, while the livelihoods of about 140 others were affected,” the OCHA’s report said.

The OCHA also confirmed that the occupation authorities demolished 11 Palestinian homes for “punitive reasons” since the beginning of the year, compared to three in 2021 and seven in 2020.

