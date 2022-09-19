International Shia News Agency

USA: Muslims open first mosque in Troy

SHAFAQNA-After years of legal battles, the first mosque in the city of Troy, Michigan, opened its doors on Saturday.

“Joyous feelings, great feelings couldn’t be better than this one could be today,” Mahmood Syed from Jamiah Masjid of Troy told Click On Detroit.

The legal battles started in 2018 when the leaders of the community center and mosque bought the building.

The federal government filed a lawsuit against Troy in 2019, arguing Troy violated federal law for religious land use when it denied zoning approval for a mosque.

Last March, a federal judge ruled that the city’s zoning laws violated federal law by preventing the mosque from opening doors.

