USA: Arbaeen March in Dearborn Michigan[photos]

SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen March was organized in Dearborn Michigan by Islamic House of Wisdom.

Thousands of Dearborn areas community members attended the Arbaeen march .Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi was one of the main speakers of this assembly. Imam Elahi called the Arbaeen not just a great covenant with the cause of Karbala, which was a universal call for awarness , enlightenment , mobilization and organization for the sake of truth , justice and freedom.

The Imam spoke about the purpose of Imam Hussein(SA)’s revolution and quoted a passage from Arbaeen prayer clarifying that the Imam gave his blood and reached the peak of sacrifice in order to eliminate the evil of ignorance and darkness of confusion.

