International Shia News Agency

Palestinian schools in Jerusalem strike against Israel-imposed textbooks

0
Palestinian schools

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of Palestinian schools in occupied East Jerusalem strike in protest at Israeli efforts to impose textbooks.

Hundreds of schools shut their doors on Monday morning – the latest in a series of recent steps over the past few weeks led by parents, which included protests and a refusal to teach the Israeli-imposed textbooks.

In a joint press release on Sunday, the unified parents committee and the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces in Jerusalem called for a full strike and demanded international institutions step in to protect Palestinian education.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

UN’s Rights Chief slams ‘unconscionable’ killing of Palestinian children

Related posts

UN: Israel Demolished 44 Palestinian Buildings in West Bank in Two Weeks

asadian

73 Palestinian detainees killed by medical negligence in Israeli jails

asadian

Google & Amazon workers protest billion-dollar contract with Israel

asadian

Israeli delays in granting exit kill Palestinian patients in besieged Gaza

asadian

More than 110 Palestinians killed by Israel so far this year

asadian

Israeli court refuses to release Palestinian prisoner

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.