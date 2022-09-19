Palestinian schools in Jerusalem strike against Israel-imposed textbooks

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of Palestinian schools in occupied East Jerusalem strike in protest at Israeli efforts to impose textbooks.

Hundreds of schools shut their doors on Monday morning – the latest in a series of recent steps over the past few weeks led by parents, which included protests and a refusal to teach the Israeli-imposed textbooks.

In a joint press release on Sunday, the unified parents committee and the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces in Jerusalem called for a full strike and demanded international institutions step in to protect Palestinian education.

Source: aljazeera

