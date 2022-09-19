Study: Twitter becoming a hub for spreading anti-Muslim content

SHAFAQNA-Twitter has become a major hub for the spread of anti-Muslim propaganda which has a disastrous impact on the Muslim communities around the world.

This was stated in a report prepared by the Islamic Council of Victoria (ICV), an apex Muslim body in the Australian state of Victoria which represents an estimated 270,000 community members.

As per the study published by Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, social media users from India, the United States and the United Kingdom generated 86 percent of malicious content between 2017-19; online hateful content led to physical attacks on Muslims and mosques.

Last year, the United Nations strongly encouraged the international community to “take all necessary measures” to combat discrimination against Muslims and “prohibit any advocacy of religious hatred that constitutes incitement to violence” while warning that anti-Muslim hatred has reached “epidemic proportions.”

Source : IQNA

