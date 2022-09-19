Afghanistan: Calls from various sectorst to reopen girls’ schools above grade 6

SHAFAQNA-Calls from various sectors to reopen schools for girls in grades 7-12 in Afghanistan are continuing.

The former deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hekmat Khalil Karzai, expressed criticism over the closure of girls’ schools above grade six for over a year.

“In the 21st century, Afghanistan is the ONLY country in the world where girls above grade six are banned from going to school,” he said. “A full year has gone by where girls have been deprived of their dreams and future. All of us are not only responsible but should be ashamed!”

“One education year is considered a part of a life. We should accept that the ruling power in the country has wasted one year of female students’ lives without any Sharia reason, logical or legal,” said Marriam Maroof, a women’s rights activist.

The Chargé d’Affaires of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Naseer Ahmad Faiq said that the country which is dependent on humanitarian aid needs to have educated human power.

Source : tolonews

