Prominent Indonesian Muslim scholar Azyumardi Azra dies at 67

SHAFAQNA-Azyumardi Azra, a prominent Muslim scholar and head of Indonesian Press Council, passed away.

He had faced a health problem on Friday while visiting Malaysia to attend a conference hosted by the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM).

According to Jakarta Post, he played a leading role in modernizing higher Islamic education in Indonesia and was known across the world for his global influence as a promoter of interfaith dialogue.

Over the years, Azyumardi had gained a reputation not just as a Muslim intellectual championing the idea of moderate Islam but also for his contribution to Indonesian journalism and his incisive views on Islam and democracy.

According to tempo.co, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the Tarbiyah Faculty of the State Islamic Institute (IAIN) Jakarta in 1982. He also earned 3 master’s degrees from different departments at Columbia University, United States. Azyumardi also received a doctorate from the same campus before finally being appointed as a professor at IAIN Syarif Hidayatullah in 1998.

Source: IQNA