Canada:Muslim artists in Calgary seeking to depict beauty of Islam

SHAFAQNA- Muslim artists in Calgary are trying to to depict beauty of Islam through various forms of art.

Sumaya Bernier says she doesn’t remember ever seeing herself or her identity represented in the movies she watched, the books she read, or the art she marvelled over.

At five years old, the Calgary-based artist picked up a blank piece of paper from her father’s printer, walked to her room, and started to doodle.

Bernier drew images of girls who looked nothing like her — girls with blonde hair and blue eyes.

“A lot of the time I remember I would make them into Disney princesses or Bratz dolls which I was super into at the time,” she said.

Even at that age, Bernier felt there was a lack of representation of her culture and religion in Western media. Whatever little representation existed, she says was inaccurate.

“Living in Canada and in the West, there aren’t a lot of positive or even accurate representations of Muslims and Islam in the media,” Bernier said.

“We see a lot of the terrorist trope and the Muslim girl who needs saving, and all those shows and movies where she removes her hijab for a love interest, which is so awful and a really negative representation of Islam.”

Driven by an ambition to depict the religion as she sees it and create more accurate portrayals, Bernier started making art that is a representation of who she is.

It’s a fusion of paintings and drawings inspired by well-known European paintings crossed over with Islamic architecture and symbols.

“I wanted to do it in a way where I’ll do something that I love,” Bernier said. “And just ultimately having the ambition to represent Islam and its adherence in a positive manner and show the truth and the beauty of the religion.”