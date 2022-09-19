International Shia News Agency

Israeli Forces arrest Al-Aqsa Mosque Director

0

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Forces arrested Al-Aqsa Mosque Director Sheikh Omar Kiswani, in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds on Monday.

The occupation forces detained Sheikh Kiswani during the raid, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli police seized Kiswani’s laptop and other documents from his home in al-Tur neighborhood, after thoroughly searching and ransacking it.

Kiswani was held for several hours at a police station and then released.

The move comes after Israeli authorities threatened Palestinian officials and activists who called for a vigil at the Muslim holy site as Jewish extremists intend to break into it during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

Dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem al-Quds have been detained or ordered to stay away from Al-Aqsa Mosque for days and weeks to come.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestine Scholars Council Calls On Muslims To Support Al-Aqsa

asadian

Karbala: Sunni Scholars In Congregational Prayers Led By Sheikh Karbalai In Imam Hussain’s (AS) Shrine [Photos]

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Tens of thousands of Palestinians perform Friday prayer

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: About 50,000 Palestinians Offered Friday Prayers

asadian

Israeli PM rejects Jordan King’s request to send copies of the Quran to Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Israeli settler call for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark ‘Destruction of Temple’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.