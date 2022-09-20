International Shia News Agency

Iran & Qatar FMs meet to discuss JCPOA talks

0
Iran & Qatar FMs meet to discuss JCPOA talks

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met in New York.

Hossein Amirabdollahian met his Qatari counterpart on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

The meeting dealt with reviewing bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest developments in negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to the report.

Qatar’s foreign ministry also said that Sheikh Mohammed had also a meeting with the United States Special Representative for Iran, discussing, among other things, the JCPOA-related talks.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iran’s FM calls for implementation of agreements with Qatar

Related posts

Russia calls E3’s statement untimely ahead of IAEA’s meeting

asadian

Reuters: Europeans doubt Iran’s intentions in nuclear talks

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran rejects Western claims that its latest nuclear position is ‘negative’

asadian

Guardian: Hopes of a rapid conclusion to Iran nuclear agreement recede

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran examining proposed text & preparing response to other parties

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran eyeing stronger guarantees in Vienna talks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.