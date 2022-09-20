Iran & Qatar FMs meet to discuss JCPOA talks

Hossein Amirabdollahian met his Qatari counterpart on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

The meeting dealt with reviewing bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest developments in negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to the report.

Qatar’s foreign ministry also said that Sheikh Mohammed had also a meeting with the United States Special Representative for Iran, discussing, among other things, the JCPOA-related talks.