Joint investigation uncovers Abu Akleh’s killing ‘deliberate’

SHAFAQNA-A joint  investigation by Forensic Architecture and Al Haq uncovers evidence that Israeli sniper repeatedly shot at Shireen Abu Akleh.
A joint probe by a London-based multidisciplinary research group and a Palestinian rights group has uncovered further evidence that refutes Israel’s account that the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was a mistake.

Forensic Architecture and Al Haq said that Abu Akleh’s killing was deliberate.

Abu Akleh, who was with Al Jazeera for 25 years and known as the “voice of Palestine”, was shot in the head and killed by Israeli forces on May 11 while she was covering an army raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

