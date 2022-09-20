Jakarta: Muslim Fashion Week 2022 Starts on Oct 20

International Shia News Agency

SHAFAQNA- The 2022 edition of Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week (JMFW) is planned to start on October 20 in the Indonesian capital.

The 37th Trade Expo Indonesia in the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City Tangerang, Banten, on October 19-23, 2022, will feature the Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week (JMFW) on October 20-22, 2022.

Holding the JMFW supports Indonesia’s Muslim fashion industry wherein the activity becomes a part in realizing Indonesia’s dream of becoming the world’s Muslim fashion center, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan noted through a statement, Monday.

“During the 2023 JMFW, there will be various fashion exhibitions and talk shows that feature quality works from Indonesia’s best designers,” he noted.

“In addition, there will be a variety of supporting accessory and cosmetic products,” he added. Statistics recorded that Indonesia’s Muslim fashion business has grown significantly.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

