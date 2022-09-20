SHAFAQNA- Emir of Qatar calls for UN action to end occupation of Palestinian land at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

In his speech before the UNGA, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said: “The Security Council must shoulder its responsibility and must compel Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian territories and to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The emir warned that “failure to implement international resolutions and in light of the continuous change of the situation on the ground, the occupation and its settlement activities is pursuing a policy of fait accompli”.

