Coordination Framework reaffirms “Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani” candidacy for Iraq’s Prime ministership

SHAFAQNA- The coordination framework of Iraqi Shia groups denied the rumors about the candidacy of “Haider al-Abadi” instead of “Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani” for the post of prime minister.

The coordination framework of Shia groups announced in a statement: “In the regular meeting that was held today with the presence of all the leaders, the political and security situation of the country was discussed and the great efforts made for the successful Arbaeen ceremony were appreciated.”

The coordination framework denied all rumors about alternative candidates, stressing that our only candidate for the prime ministership is Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani.

In this meeting, the leaders of the coordination framework also consulted about the preparations together with the allies to resume the activities of the parliament and perform the legal duties of this institution.

Source: Shafaqna Persian