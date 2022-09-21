USA: Interfaith meeting held at IHW +Photos

SHAFAQNA- An interfaith meeting held at Islamic House of Wisdom, Michigan, US.

Following the head of IHW invitation, the chairperson of InterFaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit Rev. Stancy Adam and the Council vice chair Dr. Robert Bruttell with a number of Jewish, Christian and Muslim religious leaders and some community activists met at Islamic House of Wisdom, Dearborn Heights.

Imam Elahi welcomed the guests and began with praying for the victims of recent tragic flood in Pakistan and also the victims of horrible hurricane Fiona in Perot Rico.

Imam Elahi called this meeting as an opportunity for more brain storming on how to put more energy to the interfaith movement in Michigan and make this platform more powerful and effective.

The religious leaders including Rabbi Asher, Rev. Paton, imam Mustafa Al-Turk, imam Aref, Sayed Hamid Al-Sadr, Karin Danis, Raman Singh and also some members of IHW board, including Dr. Mary, Dr. Sara, Mashhadiya Asi, Sabah Beydoun and hajja Jennifer Elahi, all stated their ideas on interfaith issues and the social challenges, especially in the area of education and current cultural tensions in public schools.

At the end the interfaith leadership asked two members of IHW board to help in engaging the youth in interfaith actions!

