Iran’s FM: Iran ready for reaching a good agreement

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister said that Tehran ready for achieving a good agreement.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting held in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney.

The two foreign ministers held talks on the latest developments in the world and in bilateral relations, and also reviewed ways to widen cooperation in political and economic fields.

During the talks, Amirabdollahian said Iran is satisfied with the level of contact between the officials of the two countries, stressing that there are considerable capacities for fostering bilateral cooperation.

There is no hindrance to upgrading all-out ties between Tehran and Dublin, the foreign minister noted.

Turning to the issue of the sanctions, Amirabdollahian said the Islamic Republic is ready for a good and sustainable agreement; meanwhile, reaching such an agreement needs goodwill, a realistic attitude and necessary will from the United States and three other European countries.

 

