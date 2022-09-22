Dutch football player recites Quran [Video]

SHAFAQNA-Dutch football player Davy van den Berg player recites verses from Surah An-Nazi’at (79) of the Holy Quran with a beautiful voice.

The 22-year-old football embraced Islam a few months ago. He has memorized a number of verses from the Holy Quran, impressing social media activists after reciting them from memory.

Born in February 2000, he is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Eerste Divisie club PEC Zwolle.

Davy van den Berg began his playing career in PSV Eindhoven as a teenager in 2008.

In 2019 he went to Utrecht II playing as a midfielder.

He currently plays in PEC Zwolle, having signed a two-year contract with the team last summer.

Source :IQNA

