Iran’s President: UN is expected to be in reality an organization for nations not powers

SHAFAQNA- In a meeting with UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the side-lines of at the 77th session of the UN’s General Assembly in New York City, Ebrahim Raisi pointed to the role of the United Nations in promoting nations to resolve problems and avoid foreign interference.

As to current crises in West Asia, the Iranian president emphasized that the United Nations is expected to be in reality an organization for nations not powers.

He further referred to the woes of the Afghan people, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran assisted Afghan migrants.

While Iran has shown seriousness in fighting terrorism, the US and NATO have brought war, destruction, occupation, and massacre in the region, he said.

Raisi also urged the UN’s secretary-general to play a role in pursuing justice and rights for people, which will leave behind a great name for the official in history.

Source: IRNA

