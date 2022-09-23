Iran’s FM: Nuclear agreement possible if USA shows seriousness

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has underscored that nuclear agreement is achievable if the United States shows seriousness. Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt in New York on the side-lines of the 77th session of the UN’s General Assembly on Thursday (22 Sep 2022).

As to the talks in Vienna, Austria, to lift anti-Iran sanctions and revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he explained that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stances on resolving differences in this respect, adding that an agreement would be achievable if the USA showed determination, which was needed to reach consensus.

He went on to say that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should act on the basis of its technical duties and responsibilities, and it should take distance from adopting a political attitude and double standards when it comes to the Iranian peaceful nuclear program. The two foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual interests, including the latest bilateral, regional, and international developments.

Source: IRNA

