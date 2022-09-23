Afghanistan: Blast near mosque in Kabul, kills at least 7

SHAFAQNA-At least seven people killed and 40 wounded when a car bomb went off at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital.

A column of black smoke rose into the sky on Friday and gunshots rang out several minutes after the explosion in Wazir Akbar Khan, an area formerly home to the city’s “Green Zone”, the location of many foreign embassies and NATO but now controlled by the ruling Taliban.

The Associated Press news agency quoted a Taliban official as saying that at least seven people were killed and 41 wounded. Afghan media reports put the death toll at nine.

“After prayers, when people wanted to come out from the mosque, a blast happened,” said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran. “All casualties are civilians.”

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com