Report: Islamophobia remains a growing threat across Europe

SHAFAQNA-Islamophobia, normalization of anti-Muslim racism remain a growing threat across Europe, with several countries enacting policies that have contributed to the institutionalization of issue.

According to the European Islamophobia Report 2021, Islamophobia was “as pressing a problem” across the continent as it was in previous years.

It said countries such as the UK and France became “the main spots of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobic incidents.”

Source :AA

