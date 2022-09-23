International Shia News Agency

Report: Islamophobia remains a growing threat across Europe

Islamophobia remains a growing threat

SHAFAQNA-Islamophobia, normalization of anti-Muslim racism remain a growing threat across Europe, with several countries enacting policies that have contributed to the institutionalization of issue.

According to the European Islamophobia Report 2021, Islamophobia was “as pressing a problem” across the continent as it was in previous years.

It said countries such as the UK and France became “the main spots of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobic incidents.”

Source :AA

www.shafaqna.com

