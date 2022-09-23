International Shia News Agency

Iraq announces end of fifth round of Saudi-Iranian talks

0
end of fifth round of Saudi-Iranian talks

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the fifth round of the Saudi-Iranian talks has ended.

Fuad Hussein said in a statement that there is a discussion that the next session between Riyadh and Tehran will be at a level other than foreign ministers, according to Al-Jazeera News.

Hussein also stressed that conditions are being created for a future round of talks, Al-Jazeera News added.

In regards to the Iranian nuclear negotiations, Hussein confirmed that Iraq supports the nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Hussein indicated that the tension negatively affects the internal situation in Iraq.

 

Source  : iraqinews

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iraq’s FM: Saudi Arabia & Iran signed a memorandum of understanding

Related posts

Iran & Iraq FM’s discuss bilateral ties

asadian

Iraq’s FM: More than 22700 Turkish violations against sovereignty of Iraq since 2018

asadian

Iran’s FM: USA’s goal of resolution is to gain political concession in Vienna talks

asadian

Iran’s President: Iran always supports Iraq’s territorial integrity & unity

asadian

Iran & Iraq FMs meet in Tehran

asadian

Iraqi FM participates in Munich Security Conference

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.