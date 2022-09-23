Iraq announces end of fifth round of Saudi-Iranian talks

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the fifth round of the Saudi-Iranian talks has ended.

Fuad Hussein said in a statement that there is a discussion that the next session between Riyadh and Tehran will be at a level other than foreign ministers, according to Al-Jazeera News.

Hussein also stressed that conditions are being created for a future round of talks, Al-Jazeera News added.

In regards to the Iranian nuclear negotiations, Hussein confirmed that Iraq supports the nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Hussein indicated that the tension negatively affects the internal situation in Iraq.

Source : iraqinews

