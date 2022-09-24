Karbala: New zarih for Hazrat Zaynab(SA) holy shrine to be unveiled next week

SHAFAQNA-A new Zarih for the holy shrine of Hazrat Zaynab (AS) has been completed and will be unveiled next week.

A Zarih is an outer sarcophagus enclosure of a holy shrine. The new Zarih has been designed by Iraqi artists and built at the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, Iraq.

The Astan called on devotees of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) to take part in the unveiling ceremony at one of the courtyards of the mausoleum of Hazrat Abbas (AS) on Tuesday.

The Zarih will then be taken to Damascus, Syria, to replace the current one at the holy shrine of Hazrat Zaynab (SA).

It has a wooden framework and has been decorated with verses of the Quran and Hadiths.

The shrine of Hazrat Zaynab (SA) is located in the south of Damascus. The building of the shrine consists of a large courtyard with a square plan. It includes a dome and two high Minaret.

The place is among the most important pilgrimage sites for Shia Muslims.