Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan unable to stand on its own without international community’s help

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan’s Prime Minister said the country will be unable to stand on its own without international community’s assistance. He appealed to rich nations and financial organizations for immediate debt relief in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“We have spoken to European leaders and other leaders to help us in the Paris Club to get us moratorium,” he said, referring to the group of rich creditor nations. “Unless we get substantial relief how can the world expect us to stand on our own feet? It is simply impossible,” he added.

The country is now facing an epidemic threat as a result of one-third of the country being submerged, the premier said, adding, “God forbid this happens, (epidemics) all hell will break (loose).”

He also spoke about the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) stringent conditions for its bailout package, which resulted in massive inflation and price hikes in the South Asian country.

Pakistan has debt obligations in the next two months, he said, adding that his government has just signed an agreement with the IMF that includes “very tough conditionalities” that include taxes on petroleum and electricity.

Source: AA

