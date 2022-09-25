Iran FM: US sent message on JCPOA

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister said that the United States has sent a message in recent days on their determination and goodwill to reach a deal.

Hossein Amirabdolalhian told an IRNA correspondent that his meetings with counterparts from different countries were focused on removing sanctions against Iran.

In his meetings with the EU and E3 officials, Amirabdollahian said, he had noted that Iran had the required determination and seriousness to reach a deal and it was the American side that needed to show the courage to take action.

The American side frequently announced in recent days that they had the required determination and goodwill to reach a deal, according to Amirabdollahian who also said that Iran responded to the Americans that they needed to show their determination and goodwill and translate it into action.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com