Pilgrims in Najaf to mourn demise anniversary of holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA-A large number of pilgrims have converged on the holy city of Najaf to Mourn Demise Anniversary of holy Prophet(PBUH) , the Astan of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine said.

They have visited the holy mausoleum to attend mourning rituals marking the demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS), the second Shia Imam.

Salim Al-Hissani, an official with the Astan, said a special committee has been set up to oversee the implementation of a plan to provide services to the pilgrims.

He said the plan also includes holding cultural programs and religious speeches for the pilgrims, the Middle East News website reported.

All necessary measures have been taken to host and serve the large number of pilgrims, the official went on to say.

Sunday is the 28th day of the lunar month of Safar, which marks the demise anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS).

Source : IQNA

