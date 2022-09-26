Italy: New government is unlikely to show a tough face toward Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Italian political analysts said that the new government is unlikely to show a tough face toward the Muslim population in the country. Muslim communities in Italy said that they do not expect a negative attitude toward the 3 million-plus Muslims living in the country by the new right-wing government.

A concrete change in the country’s leadership is now expected. The far right led by Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia) party, traditionally bound to the country’s right, gained a solid majority in both branches of Parliament.

The new leadership is expected to be tougher than previous governments on illegal migrants, but nothing is expected to change in the traditionally good attitude of Italy toward the Middle East and the Arab world.

Italian political analysts also point out that the new Cabinet is unlikely to show a tough face toward the Muslim population in the country.

