SHAFAQNA- On the eve of 30th Safar 1444 AH, more than 1,300,000 pilgrims visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali al-Ridha (AS) in Mashhad, Iran.

Here is some photos of the special ceremony held on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali al-Ridha (AS) in Mashhad.

