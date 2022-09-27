Canada: Muslim men travel from Toronto and Saskatoon to raise awareness about Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- A group of Muslim men travelled this weekend from Toronto and Saskatoon to raise awareness on Islam and to counter Islamophobia.

“We wanted to come to the North … to learn from them about how they live and what sort of activities we can be a part of,” said Naveed ul Islam. “Helping humanity is part of our duty.”

On Sunday afternoon the group hosted an open house at the Midnight Sun Complex so that people could ask questions about the religion.

Inuvik Elder Ruth Wright dropped in on Sunday, after seeing a poster. “There are Muslims all over the place in the world and I just wanted a better understanding of them and their religion,” she said.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com