International Shia News Agency

Canada: Muslim men travel from Toronto and Saskatoon to raise awareness about Islamophobia

0
Muslim men travel to counter Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- A group of Muslim men travelled this weekend from Toronto and Saskatoon to raise awareness on Islam and to counter Islamophobia.

“We wanted to come to the North … to learn from them about how they live and what sort of activities we can be a part of,” said Naveed ul Islam. “Helping humanity is part of our duty.”

On Sunday afternoon the group hosted an open house at the Midnight Sun Complex so that people could ask questions about the religion.

Inuvik Elder Ruth Wright dropped in on Sunday, after seeing a poster. “There are Muslims all over the place in the world and I just wanted a better understanding of them and their religion,” she said.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Report: Islamophobia remains “as a pressing problem” across Europe

asadian

Jakarta: Muslim Fashion Week 2022 Starts on Oct 20

asadian

Research project to explore features of contemporary Online Islamic Environments

asadian

Video: Even if you’re not a Muslim you can join Arbaeen walk as a believer in humanity

asadian

Kazakhstan: Muslim Family of 23 performs for Pope Francis

asadian

Study finds Muslim characters are painted as extremists in popular television series in some Western countries

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.