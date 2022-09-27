Iran and IAEA restart talks

SHAFAQNA- IAEA’s Chief Rafael Grossi has declared that the UN nuclear watchdog has resumed talks with Iran on outstanding issues.

Grossi published a picture of his meeting with the chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Monday (26 Sep 2022) night, saying that he hosted Eslami on the side-lines of the IAEA conference in Vienna, Austria.

Grossi had earlier claimed that there was a gap between IAEA-Iran interaction, alleging that the organization’s verification and supervision on Iranian nuclear commitments have been affected seriously by Tehran’s decision to halt implementation of its obligations, including the Safeguards Agreement.

In case the commitments of the Islamic Republic have been resumed within the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the IAEA should fill in the gap of its know-how regarding the time when the organization’s monitoring equipment were not active in Iran, he added.

Source: IRNA

