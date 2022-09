Mohammed bin Salman named Saudi Prime Minister

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s King named Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister.

Mohammed bin Salman is already de facto ruler of the world’s largest oil exporter, and the appointment formalises his role as leader of the kingdom’s government.

The crown prince, known by his initials MBS, previously served as deputy prime minister as well as defence minister. He is being replaced as defence minister by his younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, who was deputy defence minister.

