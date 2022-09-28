Iran’s FM discusses Vienna talks with UN Secretary

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the latest developments of the Vienna talks with Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

In the Tuesday meeting, which happened on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, Amirabdollahian said that good progress has been made in the talks in Vienna, Austria, on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and that Tehran believes that a Vienna agreement would be achievable if the United States takes a decision based on a realistic approach.

Guterres, for his part, underlined that the UN has always backed the return of all sides to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and hopes that an agreement will be made soon.

The UNSG also appreciated Iran’s important role in assisting the consolidation of peace and security in West Asia.

Source : IRNA

