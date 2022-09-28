World Cup2022: Final round of ticket sales starts

SHAFAQNA-The final round of ticket sales for the World Cup 2022 has started.

Thirty-two teams will take part in the tournament that kicks off on November 20, with the final taking place on December 18.

Ticket sales on Tuesday started at noon (09:00 GMT) and will remain open until all tickets are sold, according to the organisers.

FIFA, football’s world governing body, previously said that more than 2.4 million tickets for the tournament have been sold in the three rounds of sales that have taken place this year.

