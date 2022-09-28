International Shia News Agency

Red tape in US leaves Afghans in legal limbo

Afghans in US

SHAFAQNA-Afghans in the US are dealing with lack of resources as they work to stay in the country.

Resources for the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US are dwindling, leaving many recent arrivals without support. And there is a backlog of applications that has kept thousands of Afghans in limbo in other locations, such as the United Arab Emirates.

The lack of support has even caused some Afghans to resort to begging for money on the streets.

Meanwhile, the US appears to be closing the door of entry for many other Afghans who are seeking safety and a new life in America.

