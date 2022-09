SHAFAQNA- In the way to Syria, the new Zarih for Lady Zaynab’s (SA) holy shrine arrived in Karbala yesterday.

After a short stop in Najaf Ashraf, the new Zarih for Lady Zaynab’s (SA) holy shrine will be transported to Najaf Ashraf International Airport today in order to be sent to Damascus, Syria.

Source: MDEast News

www.shafaqna.com