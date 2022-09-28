Vatican: Pope Francis to travel to Bahrain in November

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis will travel to Bahrain in November, according to the Vatican.
The Vatican announced that Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the Persian Gulf island country of Bahrain from 3 to 6 November 2022.
During his Apostolic Journey, the Pope will visit the cities of Manama and Awali “on the occasion of the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.”
Pope Francis will be the first Pope to visit Bahrain.
Discussions between the Bahraini King and the Pope focused on various themes of common interest, “with particular reference to the commitment towards peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as the promotion of dialogue and peaceful co-existence among all members of society”, the Vatican said.
Source: Vatican News
